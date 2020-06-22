Eleanora Lee MarshallAirville - Eleanora Lee Marshall, died on May 7, 2020, at 5:46 pm at Wellspan York Hospital at the age of 71. Ms. Marshall was born in Baltimore, on May 8, 1948. She was the wife of Harold H. Daum of Airville, to whom she married on June 27, 1987 in Towson, MD. She was predeceased by her parents, and her only brother, Thomas Hartley Marshall, III on December 28, 2006.Missy, as she was fondly called by all who knew her, was the daughter of the late Thomas Hartley Marshall, Sr., and Eleanora O'Donnell Lee. She was a direct descendant of the Chief Justice of the U>S> Supreme Court John Marshall on her father's side and on her mother's side, of Thomas Sim Lee the second governor of Maryland and of Joshua Barney, Lieutenant in the Continental Navy and Commodore in the United States Navy and hero of the War of 1812.Ms. Marshall graduated from Garrison Forest School in Baltimore, Class of 1966. She continued her education at Sweet Briar College in Virginia, majoring in Art and History and graduated in 1970 with a Bachelor of Arts degree. Missy then returned to her high school, Garrison Forest, where she taught horse back riding for many years. She was an avid rider and enjoyed sharing her knowledge of horses with others. She loved to listen to classical music and operas. She was a lover of cats and dogs and faithfully supported the NO kill shelters.Cremation took place with Burg Funeral Home, Inc., 134 W. Broadway, Red Lion. Services and burial will be private and at the convenience of the family at Lorraine Part Cemetery in Woodlawn, Maryland on her family's plot.