Elenora M. Horn
York - Elenora M. (Unger) Horn, 97, was called home on Sunday, March 8, 2020 at Pleasant Acres Nursing & Rehabilitation Center. She was the wife of the late Lester W. Horn Sr. who passed away in September 1995.
Born on May 1, 1922 in York County, she was the daughter of the late Isabella (Unger) Danner. Elenora worked as a seamstress for W.M. Bernstein Sewing Factory, Colebrook Terry and Superior Sewing Factory for 22 years. Sewing wasn't just a job to Elenora. She enjoyed making multiple quilts for her five children, some of them being made from her own mother's quilting squares. When she didn't have a needle in her hand, she could be found tending to her vegetable and flower garden, crafting, reading, baking or cooking. Before retiring in 2002, she started a thrift shop and worked as the manager for 17 years at The Family Clothes Tree.
Elenora is survived by two daughters, Ruth Ann Ebersole and Kathryn Stambaugh; three sons, Lester Horn Jr. and wife, Diana, Philip Horn and wife, Tammy and Randy Horn; nine grandchildren; eight great grandchildren; three great great grandchildren and adopted sister, Linda Yeagy. She is preceded in death by a sister, Romaine Himes; half-brother, Russell 'Sonny' Danner and adopted brother, Barry Danner.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, March 12, 2020 at City View Community Church, 1655 Roosevelt Ave, York, PA. Officiating will be Pastor Steve Kurtz. A viewing will be from 9-10 a.m. at the church. Burial will be at Suburban Memorial Gardens. Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc. is in charge of arrangements.
Elenora was a big animal lover, especially dogs. Her family would appreciate that any memorial contributions be made to York County SPCA, In Memory of Elenora M. Horn, 3159 N. Susquehanna Trail, York, PA 17406. Condolences can be sent on Heffnercare.com.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2020