1/1
Elisa Ann Wolf
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Elisa's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Elisa Ann Wolf

York - Elisa Ann "Lisa" Wolf, age 89 of York died peacefully on June 19, 2020 at Carolyn's House in Linglestown, PA. She is survived by her companion and best friend Deanna Walters for 48 years and her sister, Ginny and nephew, Stephen who gave her the nickname, CeeCee that her other nieces and nephews called her.

Lisa graduated from William Penn High School in the Class of 1949. She also attended York College for two years.

Lisa was the corporation secretary for D N Wolf, Inc. for 48 years. She was also a member of the American Business Women Association and served as V-P and Treasurer of her Chapter.

Lisa enjoyed sports and played softball and later coached. In 1966 she stared her bowling career, becoming involved in the York County Women's Bowling Association. She served as a Director and then Vice President. During her bowling career, Lisa bowled in 16 National Tournaments and many, many Pennsylvania tournaments. In 1989, she was inducted into the York County Bowling Hall of Fame for Meritorious Service. In 2013, she was inducted into the Pennsylvania State Women's Bowling Association for Meritorious Service.

Lisa is predeceased by her sisters; Lois, and Joan; brother, Dennis and nephew, Scott.

Interment will be private. In Lisa's memory, memorial contributions may be made to Carolyn's House, 1701 Linglestown Road, Harrisburg, PA 17110.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in York Daily Record from Jul. 8 to Jul. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cremation Society of PA
4100 Jonestown Road
Harrisburg, PA 17109
8007208221
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved