Elisa Ann Wolf



York - Elisa Ann "Lisa" Wolf, age 89 of York died peacefully on June 19, 2020 at Carolyn's House in Linglestown, PA. She is survived by her companion and best friend Deanna Walters for 48 years and her sister, Ginny and nephew, Stephen who gave her the nickname, CeeCee that her other nieces and nephews called her.



Lisa graduated from William Penn High School in the Class of 1949. She also attended York College for two years.



Lisa was the corporation secretary for D N Wolf, Inc. for 48 years. She was also a member of the American Business Women Association and served as V-P and Treasurer of her Chapter.



Lisa enjoyed sports and played softball and later coached. In 1966 she stared her bowling career, becoming involved in the York County Women's Bowling Association. She served as a Director and then Vice President. During her bowling career, Lisa bowled in 16 National Tournaments and many, many Pennsylvania tournaments. In 1989, she was inducted into the York County Bowling Hall of Fame for Meritorious Service. In 2013, she was inducted into the Pennsylvania State Women's Bowling Association for Meritorious Service.



Lisa is predeceased by her sisters; Lois, and Joan; brother, Dennis and nephew, Scott.



Interment will be private. In Lisa's memory, memorial contributions may be made to Carolyn's House, 1701 Linglestown Road, Harrisburg, PA 17110.









