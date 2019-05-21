Services
Kuhner Associates Funeral Directors Inc.
863 South George Street
York, PA 17403
(717) 854-0053
Graveside service
Friday, May 24, 2019
10:00 AM
Greenmount Cemetery
York - Elizabeth A. Sanger, age 75, of York, died at 7:50 PM Saturday, May 18, 2019.

Born July 10, 1943 in York, the daughter of the late Jesse A. and Margaret I. (Boyer) Sanger, she was retired from Kelly Manor where she had worked in housekeeping for more than 40 years. She was a life member of Grace Lutheran Church, and had served as the secretary and treasurer of the York Area Softball League.

A graveside service is scheduled for 10:00 AM Friday, May 24, 2019 at Greenmount Cemetery with The Rev. Judith McKee officiating. Kuhner Associates Funeral Directors, Inc., 863 South George Street York is in charge of arrangements.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Grace Lutheran Church, 150 Jefferson Avenue York PA 17401.

Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on May 21, 2019
