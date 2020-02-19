|
Elizabeth A. Stachowiak Ruby
West Manchester Twp. - Elizabeth A. Stachowiak Ruby, age 81, of West Manchester Township, York, died at 7:52 PM Monday, February 17, 2020, at her residence. She was the wife of Michael L. Ruby, the late Stephen T. Stachowiak, and the late William J. Fonshell.
Born September 27, 1938 in Charlottesville, Virginia, she was the daughter of the late Charles F. and Clara V. (Scruggs) Brock.
In addition to her husband, Mrs. Ruby is survived by two daughters, Ginny C. Blakey, and her husband Robert, of York, and Donna G. Burns, and her husband Robert, of Clear Water, Florida; a son, Chuck W. Fonshell, and his wife Debi, of Clear Water; twelve grandchildren, Jake, Sarah, Chuck, Jr., and his wife Nicole, Heather, Alicia, Joshua, and his wife Lydia, Collin, Briannah, Micheal, Kelly, Brandon, and Rebecca; three great grandchildren, Annella, Skyelah, and Autumn; a brother, Charles F. Brock, of Charlottesville, Virginia; and a sister, Fran Alevato, of Bel Air, Maryland.
A celebration service will be held at 2:00 PM Sunday, March 1, 2020, at Union Lutheran Church, 403 West Market Street, York, with The Rev. Joel Folkemer officiating. A reception with the family will immediately follow. A graveside service will be held at 10:00 AM Sunday, March 1, 2020, at Harford Memorial Gardens, 3839 Aldino Road, Havre De Grace, Maryland. Kuhner Associates Funeral Directors, Inc., 863 South George Street, York, is in charge of arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Union Lutheran Church Outreach Ministries, 408 West Market Street, York PA 17401; or to the York Cancer Patient Help Fund, 50 North Duke Street, 2nd Floor, York, PA 17401.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2020