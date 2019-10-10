|
|
Elizabeth C. Hess
York - Elizabeth Clara (Swift) Hess, 87, entered into rest on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at her daughter Libby's home.
Funeral services will be held Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at Luther Memorial Lutheran Church, 1907 Hollywood Dr., York, with Pastor Laura Haupt officiating. Visitation will begin at 10 am followed by a service at 11 am and a luncheon in the church's fellowship hall. Elizabeth chose to donate her body to science to help others through Pennsylvania's Humanity Gifts Program and was grateful for the opportunity. Liz's spirit lives on in this donation to Hershey Medical Center. The John W. Keffer Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. assisted the family with arrangements.
Elizabeth was born August 31, 1932 in Upper Oxford Township, Chester County, PA, daughter of the late Claude V. and Minnie (Williams) Swift.
She was a very loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Her family meant everything to her and was her first priority. Her jobs included nursing at Rest Haven then for many years was as a Gyn-Ob nurse for Drs. Monk, Deisher, Delp, and Johnson (the original doctors of the current Women's Healthcare Group). She also owned Coomb's Tavern, a well-known restaurant in York, for a few years.
Liz enjoyed art, playing cards, traveling, and social gatherings. She was past-president of the Women's Club of York, a member of the York Twinning Association, and Bridge Board Club. She was a member of Luther Memorial Lutheran Church where she also taught Sunday School for many years.
Elizabeth attended Oak Grove, a one-room schoolhouse in Upper Oxford Township, Chester County, PA. She later earned her LPN license through York Vo-Tech.
Elizabeth was one of 11 children. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister Alberta and brothers Tom, Franklin, John, and Kenneth, and her son Matthew D. Hess. She is survived by her sisters Sarah and Joyce, brothers V. Charles, Robert, and Carroll. Surviving, in addition to brothers and sisters, are her daughter Anne Hess of York, daughter Elizabeth "Libby" Copenheaver of York, granddaughter Hannah Copenheaver of Chicago, IL, grandson Maxwell Copenheaver (Alexis Mentzer) of Thomasville, PA, and great-granddaughter Emma Rose Copenheaver.
Memorial contributions can be made to ALS Association, 321 Norristown Rd., Suite 260, Ambler, PA 19002.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2019