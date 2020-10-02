Elizabeth Layser
York - Early in the morning of Monday, September 28, 2020 at the Dallastown Nursing Center, Elizabeth (Meck) Layser, affectionately known as Doll, peacefully passed away at the age of 99. Born in Lititz, Pennsylvania on March 15, 1921, Elizabeth was the second eldest of 13 children born to the late John and Bertha (Petry) Meck. Elizabeth was the beloved and devoted wife of Perry Layser, who preceded her in death in December of 2006.
Elizabeth grew up on the family farm, where she met Perry, who lived on a neighboring farm. After the United States entered World War II, Elizabeth joined the US Army and served as a practical nurse in several military hospitals. Although the war ended, she continued to serve her nation as a federal employee. While pursuing their careers with the federal government, Elizabeth and Perry raised their loving son, Robert. Following her retirement, she and Perry moved back home to Pennsylvania and resettled in York.
Elizabeth enjoyed gardening, sewing, quilting, and needlepoint. She was well known by her family and friends for cooking and baking, especially for her renowned sour cherry, apple, and pumpkin pies. Elizabeth's main joys in life were her family, especially times spent with her son, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, in addition to her siblings, nieces and nephews. Her love, caring, and generosity towards her family was immeasurable.
Elizabeth is survived by her son Robert (Yolanda); grandson Alexander and his sons Brendan and Griffin; granddaughter Elizabeth Coté (Paul) and their sons William and Robert, all of Northern Virginia. Surviving siblings are Violet DeOrge, Charles Meck, Shirley Smith, Grace Heiss (Richard) and Larry Meck, all of York County.
The family would like to convey gratitude to the exceptional nurses and aides at Dallastown Nursing Center who provided invaluable care to Elizabeth over the recent months.
During this difficult pandemic, the family will be receiving friends and relatives from 10 am until noon on Monday, October 12th at Etzweiler Funeral Home. Per health and safety regulations, masks will be required.
A graveside ceremony will be held at Arlington National Cemetery at an undetermined date. Contributions in Elizabeth's memory may be made to The Women's Memorial Foundation, for which she was a charter donor, www.womensmemorial.org
Arrangements by the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 East Market Street, York, PA 17403. www.etzweilerfuneralhome.com