Elizabeth M. Stine
1922 - 2020
Elizabeth M. Stine

WINDSOR - Elizabeth M. (Elfner) Stine, 98, passed away Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at Manor Care Health Services—Kingston Court. She was the wife of the late Richard E. Stine.

A Celebration of Life of Tribute will be private. Olewiler & Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., 35 Gotham Place, Red Lion is in charge of arrangements.

Born May 12, 1922 in Windsor, she was the daughter of the late Julius and Sarah (Fullerton) Elfner.

She was a loving and dedicated homemaker.

Elizabeth and her husband enjoyed tending to their vegetable garden and even had a roadside stand to sell some of their produce.

Mrs. Stine is survived by several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by five siblings, Ernest Elfner, Charles Elfner, Preston Elfner, Mary Gingrich and William Elfner.

Published in York Daily Record from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Olewiler & Heffner Funeral Home
35 Gotham Drive
Red Lion, PA 17356
(717) 244-6991
