Elizabeth P. Maksimak
1925 - 2020
Elizabeth P. Maksimak

York - Elizabeth P. Maksimak, 95, entered into rest Sunday November 8, 2020 at Pleasant Acres Nursing Home. She was the wife of the late John M. Maksimak, Sr.

A private memorial mass will be held at St. Joseph Church. Burial will be in Holy Saviour Cemetery. The John W. Keffer Funeral Homes and Crematory, Inc., East York, is assisting with the arrangements.

Mrs. Maksimak was born August 24, 1925 in Plymouth, PA, a daughter of the late Michael and Mary (Flood) Ayers. She was a member of St. Joseph Church and had been employed at William Penn Senior High School Cafeteria. She was a graduate of Plymouth High School.

Elizabeth is survived by her children Thomas M. Maksimak and his wife Christa, Patricia A. Miller and her husband Steven, Janet M. Waples and her husband Jack; grandchildren Julie Thomas, Jared Waples, Jenna L. Waples, Cody Miller, Cory Miller; 7 great-grandchildren. She was one of 13 children and is survived by a sister Constance Rodden.

She was preceded in death by a son John M. Maksimak, Jr.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph Church 2935 Kingston Rd. York, PA 17402.






Published in York Daily Record on Nov. 15, 2020.
