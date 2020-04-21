Services
Austin Eberly Funeral Home
104 W Main St
Dallastown, PA 17313
(717) 244-5704
Elizabeth R. (Mego) Jamison


1930 - 2020
Elizabeth R. (Mego) Jamison Obituary
Elizabeth R. (Mego) Jamison

Gettysburg - Elizabeth R. (Mego) Jamison, 89, formerly of Dallastown, passed away on Sunday, April 19 at Transitions Healthcare in Gettysburg. She was the wife of the late George A. Jamison, Jr.

Mrs. Jamison was born in Barberton, OH on December 10, 1930 and was the daughter of the late John and Rose (Despoth) Mego.

Elizabeth worked for BorgWarner for over 23 years.

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her brother, William A. Mego.

A private burial will take place in Susquehanna Memorial Gardens.

The Austin H. Eberly Funeral Home, Inc., is in charge of the arrangements.

eberlyfuneralhome.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2020
