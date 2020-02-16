|
|
Windsor
Elizabeth R. "Libby" Steinfelt, 94, of Windsor passed away on Thursday, February 13, 2020 at the Victorian Villa in Dallastown.
She was the wife of the late Fred B. Steinfelt. They were married for 70 years at his passing. Libby was born in Hampton PA. Daughter of the late G. B. and Susanna (Hykes) Sanders.
She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church Dallastown and a graduate of Delone Catholic High School.
The Memorial Mass will be held at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 251 E. Main St. Dallastown and will begin at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 22, 2020 with the Rev. Mark Weiss as the celebrant. Visitation will be held from 12:00 pm - 1:00 p.m. at the church. Burial will be in the church cemetery.
She is survived by her children; Stephen Steinfelt, husband of Jane, of Yuma, AZ, Ann M, Lutter, wife of John, of New Freedom, Michael Steinfelt, companion of Rose Kimble, of Tioga County, and Donald L. Steinfelt, husband of Connie, of Mt. Pisgah. 11 grandchildren, 16, great grandchildren, and 2 great great grandchildren. 4 sisters; Ina Gladfelter, Bernadette Miller, Rosanne Paules, and Mabel Rofann. A brother, George Sanders. She was preceded in death by a son, David Steinfelt and a sister, Mary Bookmyer.
She was a loving Wife, Mother, and Grandmother to all her Children, Grandchildren, and Great Grandchildren. She was surrounded by those who loved her and took care of her, and she shared that Love of God with everyone she met. We will miss her beautiful smile, quick wit, and practical advise, as she danced through life (...mostly with Dad!) and encouraged us through her many fond memories, expressions of love, and fullness of life. Her gift of prayer was strong and a constant support to our Family, friends, and many companions, near and far.
The Family wishes to thank: the staff of Victorian Villa for their loving care these past three years; the residents who were their Family there; her special angels and friends Mary Alice and Rose, the nurses and aides at York Hospital 200 Tower, Paula and Sarah for bringing Mom "Home" and thanks to all the Hospice workers for their help and care. We appreciate all the prayers, visits, and love extended to Mom from all her Family and friends.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph Church, 251 E. Main St. Dallastown, PA 17313
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Feb. 16, 2020