Elizabeth S. Foster
Pittsburgh - Elizabeth Susan "Libby" Foster, 36, entered into rest on July 28, 2019 at York Hospital.
She was born January 13, 1983 in Hershey, PA. The daughter of Daniel G. Foster of Lewisberry and Susan (Gerhart) Foster of York.
Libby worked as a crew foreman for a landscaping company, and spent much of her free time at Phipps Conservatory or in her own garden. Always artistic, she was known for her whimsical illustrations and hand embroidery. She was a ray of light in the world.
Including her parents, Libby is also survived by a brother Keith C. Foster of York and many family members and friends whom she loved dearly.
A gathering in her honor will be held at the convenience of the family.
The John W. Keffer Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. 902 Mt. Rose Ave. York, PA is assisting with the arrangements.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Aug. 4, 2019