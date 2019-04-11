|
Elizabeth Szilagyi
New Freedom - Elizabeth Violet Aranyi Szilagyi, 63, of New Freedom, PA, passed away unexpectedly on April 8, 2019. She was the wife of Frank Szilagyi, Jr. Born in Miskolc, Hungary, Elizabeth immigrated to the United States in 1956, with her parents, the late Steve and Elizabeth (Durko) Aranyi.
Elizabeth grew up in northern Ohio. In 1974, after graduating with an associate's degree, Elizabeth married Frank and moved to Baltimore, MD. They relocated to PA in 1976. Elizabeth worked at Johns Hopkins University, excelled in medical transcription, volunteered on her local election board, but had spent the last 30 years teaching sewing and machine embroidery. Elizabeth was an awesome, nurturing, and creative powerhouse. She was passionate about learning, creating, caring for her family, and spending time with her loved ones. Elizabeth touched and cared for everyone that came to know her. She was a great influence in a world that needs love and compassion.
She is survived by her husband Frank, her brother Steven Aranyi of Vermilion, OH; her children: Frank A Szilagyi and his wife Lesley of Red Lion, Christopher J Szilagyi of Jacobus, Emily E Szilagyi and her husband Paul Lozey Jr of Cockeysville, MD, and David S Szilagyi and his partner Helen Rich of Pittsburgh; her granddaughters Zoey and Sydney; her aunts Kate Buscay-Danna of Oregon and Valika Karoly of Hungary; and many cousins, in-laws, nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to a viewing on Friday, April 12 from 6-8 pm at Hartenstein Funeral & Cremation Care 24 N. Second St., New Freedom, Pa. A funeral service will occur on Saturday, April 13 at 1 pm at the funeral home. Interment will follow at the New Freedom Cemetery.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Apr. 11, 2019