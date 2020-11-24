1/
Elizabeth V. Taylor
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Elizabeth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Elizabeth V. Taylor

York - Elizabeth "Betty" Taylor, 94, formerly of Ocean City, MD, passed away on November 23, 2020 at York Hospital.

She was born in Phoenix, MD on April 5, 1926 to Arthur and Edith Fix. Betty graduated from Towson High School in 1944, married and moved to Red Lion in 1946. She was a bookkeeper and executive secretary for various companies in York and secretary to the President of Notre Dame of Maryland University. In 1997, she retired to Ocean City, MD.

Betty enjoyed the ocean, reading and bowling.

Betty is survived by her children, Steve Taylor of York, Leslie Smell of Greensboro, NC and Chet Taylor of Fort Loudon, PA; seven grandchildren; two great grandchildren; three sisters, Alma Pabis of Darlington, MD, Shirley Harrison of Cockysville, MD and Doris Buck of Baltimore, MD; and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.

Burial will be private at a later date. Olewiler & Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., 35 Gotham Pl., Red Lion is in charge of arrangements.

Memorial contributions may be made to your favorite charity if you wish in Betty's memory.

Send condolences at HeffnerCare.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in York Daily Record from Nov. 24 to Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Olewiler & Heffner Funeral Home
35 Gotham Drive
Red Lion, PA 17356
(717) 244-6991
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by InYork.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved