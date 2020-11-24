Elizabeth V. Taylor
York - Elizabeth "Betty" Taylor, 94, formerly of Ocean City, MD, passed away on November 23, 2020 at York Hospital.
She was born in Phoenix, MD on April 5, 1926 to Arthur and Edith Fix. Betty graduated from Towson High School in 1944, married and moved to Red Lion in 1946. She was a bookkeeper and executive secretary for various companies in York and secretary to the President of Notre Dame of Maryland University. In 1997, she retired to Ocean City, MD.
Betty enjoyed the ocean, reading and bowling.
Betty is survived by her children, Steve Taylor of York, Leslie Smell of Greensboro, NC and Chet Taylor of Fort Loudon, PA; seven grandchildren; two great grandchildren; three sisters, Alma Pabis of Darlington, MD, Shirley Harrison of Cockysville, MD and Doris Buck of Baltimore, MD; and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.
Burial will be private at a later date. Olewiler & Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., 35 Gotham Pl., Red Lion is in charge of arrangements.
Memorial contributions may be made to your favorite charity
if you wish in Betty's memory.
