Ella Fay Witmer
York - Ella Fay Witmer, age 84, of York, died peacefully, Saturday, March 14, 2020 at Providence Place-Dover. Born in York on May 8, 1935, she was the daughter of the late Elsworth and Fairy (Bupp) Bair. Ella Fay was the loving wife of the late Marlyn J. Witmer, who died August 7, 1996.
Ella Fay was the office administrator for ServiceMaster of York, a company owned and operated by Ella Fay and her husband Marlyn. Earlier in life, she worked for Sears and the Avalong Dairy Restaurant. Ella Fay was a 1953 graduate of William Penn Senior High School. She enjoyed playing cards, quilting, crafts, and camping.
Ella Fay was an active member of the former Yorktown Chapel, and Yorkshire United Methodist Church where she participated in the 55 Plus group. Ella Fay's main love in life was her family. She especially loved spending time with her grandchildren and cherished the welcoming of her baby great-granddaughters.
Ella Fay is survived by her sons Shane A. Witmer, and his husband Jerry Manise of Los Angeles, CA, Rev. Dr. Todd J. Witmer, and his wife Lori of Spring Grove, her grandchildren Sten Witmer, and his wife Tessa, Eric Witmer, Kirsten Walker, and her husband Sammy, and her great-granddaughters Willa Witmer and Ella Walker.
A graveside service to celebrate Ella Fay's life will be held on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at 2:00pm from Shiloh Union Cemetery, located at the intersection of Carlisle and Church Roads in Shiloh. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Ella Fay's memory may be made to the Coworker Foundation at Providence Place-Dover, 3377 Fox Run Road, Dover, PA 17315.
Arrangements by the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 East Market Street, York, PA 17403. www.etzweilerfuneralhome.com.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Mar. 16 to Mar. 17, 2020