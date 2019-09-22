|
Ellen C. Glatfelter
YORK - Ellen C. (Scowden) Glatfelter, 88 of Mount Wolf, passed away at 6:30 AM, Friday, September 20, 2019, at Pleasant Acres Nursing Home. She was the wife of the late Paul E. Glatfelter who passed away on January 30, 2011.
Mrs. Glatfelter was born February 19, 1931, in Latham, Ohio and was the daughter of late Harry and Pearl White (Spires) Scowden.
In 1949, she graduated from North Ridge High School in Dayton, Ohio. She was employed for 15 years with Topflight in York before retiring in 1985. She was a member of A.A.R.P. and St. Paul United Methodist Church in Manchester.
Mrs. Glatfelter is survived by her daughters, Karen Hilt, Missola, FL Janet Snyder, of York, Patti Hoin, Manchester, and Trina Leiphart of York; her sons, James Kenworthy, Largo, FL and William Kenworthy, of York; her step-sons, Paul Glatfelter, Jr., Allen Glatfelter, and Rick Glatfelter; many grandchildren, and many great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her son Alan Gross.
A graveside service will begin at 10:00 AM, Thursday, September 26, 2019, at Mount Rose Cemetery. Please meet at the Mount Rose Cemetery entrance by 9:50 AM. Officiating at the service will be the Reverend Dr. Eddie D. D. Miller. Arrangements have been entrusted to The Diehl Funeral Home & Cremation Center of Mount Wolf.
Those planning an expression of sympathy may wish to consider St. Paul United Methodist Church, 4360 Board Road, Manchester, Pa. 17345.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Sept. 22, 2019