Ellen Edith Tamor
Blue Bell - Ellen Edith Tamor, 90 of Blue Bell, Pa. passed away peacefully on June 14th, 2019 at her home in Blue Bell Place. Ellen was born on August 4, 1928 in Fairlawn, NJ and was a loving daughter, sister, aunt, friend and caregiver and lifelong fashionista. She was the daughter of the late Libero and Edith Tamor.
Ellen worked for Exxon Mobile Corporation Legal Department in Rockefeller Plaza, NY for 35 years and was a dedicated volunteer at Valley Hospital in Ridgewood, NJ for more than 15 years, serving on the Auxiliary Board of Directors for several years.
In her spare time, Ellen enjoyed traveling with her family and spending time with friends in Atlantic City, NJ. She was a member of the Catholic Woman's Club at Regents Glen Country Club in York, PA. and a former parishioner of St. Catherine's Church, Glen Rock, NJ, and St. Patrick's Church in York, PA.
Ellen is survived by her sister, Doris Torbush Witkowski of Blue Bell, PA; her nieces Susan Johanson (Thomas Johanson) and Mary Ellen Goslin (Thomas Goslin); great-nieces Kristen Johanson and Rebecca Ford (Adam Ford), great-nephew Colden Johanson; and great-grandniece Lillian Ford. Her brothers-in-law Colden T. Torbush and James B. Witkowski preceded her in death.
Ellen will be laid to rest peacefully with her parents and late-brother Harry Tamor, in Cedar Lawn Cemetery, Patterson, NJ.
Services and internment will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in Ellen's name to Valley Hospital Foundation, 223 N Van Dien Ave, Ridgewood, NJ 07405 (memo: Auxiliary) or made online: https://www.valleyhospitalfoundation.org/Donate
Arrangements by Shaeff-Myers funeral home
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on June 26, 2019