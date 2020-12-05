Ellen Jane Shank
York - Ellen Jane Shank, 84, passed away Thursday, December 3, 2020 at ManorCare South. Born April 16, 1936, in Shrewsbury, the daughter of the late William Carl and E. Catherine (Kline) Scott, Jane worked for and retired from AAA, York, after many years as an accounting clerk. After retirement she worked at the Jewish Community Center. She enjoyed reading, knitting, and playing Barbies with her great granddaughter.
She grew up attending the Christ Lutheran Church in Shrewsbury. Later she joined Grace Lutheran Church in Red Lion, PA, where she taught Sunday school and sang in the choir.
Surviving Jane are two children, William E. Shank and his wife, Connie of Windsor and Mary Catherine Kyle of Red Lion; 3 grandchildren: Amanda, Emily, and Lucas; one great grandchild, Mackenna and one on the way and almost here, Tinleigh Jane, named after Jane; and much loved cousins, Linda Kline and Brenda Townsley, both of Hellam. She was preceded in death by her sister, Margaret "Peg" Scott.
Services and interment are private and at the convenience of her family. If desired, memorials may be made in Jane's memory to: Alzheimer's Association
at www.alz.org
. Hartenstein Funeral & Cremation Care, Inc. of New Freedom is assisting the family with the arrangements. HartensteinCares.com