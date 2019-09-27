|
Ellen L. Christian
York - Ellen L. (Rohrbaugh) Christian, 60, of York, died September 25, 2019 at York Hospital.
Following cremation, a celebration of her life memorial service will be held at 11:00 AM Monday September 30, 2019 at the Geiple Funeral Home, Inc. 53 Main Street, Glen Rock. A visitation for family and friends will be held from 10 to 11 AM Monday at the Funeral Home. There will be no viewing. Burial will follow at Susquehanna Memorial Gardens.
For complete obituary and to share condolences please go to geiple.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Sept. 27, 2019