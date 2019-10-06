Resources
Ellen L. Christian

Ellen L. Christian

May 23, 1959 - September 25, 2019

Even though it's only been days since your passing, we miss you already. Your long battle with cancer is finally over and a battle it was. People would always ask - Ellen how are you doing, there would always be that little smile and you saying - Oh I'm doing fine, while really in the fight of your life. You touched so many people in your lifetime, but really we all know love of family was dearest to your heart, never to be denied and always be remembered. You left this world to early to join your heavenly family, now free of pain and in peace. One day the family will all be joined together again to share that peace.

Love you girl,

Greg and JoAnn
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Oct. 6, 2019
