Ellen M. Warner
York - ELLEN M. WARNER, 86 of York, PA formerly of Red Lion, PA, died on Sunday, November 24, 2019 in Pleasant Acres Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in York. Married on September 26, 1953, she was the beloved wife of the late Kenneth Smith Warner. Born on February 5, 1933 in Fawn Township, she was one of seven children born to the late Harry L. Krouse and Lulu Mae (Gladfelter) Krouse as well as a 1950 graduate of the former Lower Chanceford High School. Ellen was all about her faith and family. She was a lifetime member of McKendree United Methodist Church where she was a longtime member of the choir, helped with church suppers, was a member of the United Methodist Womens Group and worked with the youth in the Queen Esther's Group. Ellen was also a member of the Order of Amaranth #106 J.M. Hyson Memorial Court of Red Lion. Ellen was a dedicated mother and spent most of her life caring for her late children, especially son James. During his 19 year stay at Pleasant Acres N & R Center, she would spend nearly every day with him and stay well into each evening.
She is survived by: a sister, Betty Jane Leiphart of Red Lion, PA and a brother, Harry L. Krouse, Jr. of Whiteford, MD; a granddaughter, Andrea McGlade of Red Lion, PA; two great grandchildren - John McGlade, Jr., and Carley McGlade; a son-in-law, Harry J. Vasellas of Red Lion, PA. She was preceded in death by: her children - Jane Vasellas and James Warner; her brothers - Luther, Lester, Harold and Ervin Krouse.
Services will be held on Wednesday, November 27th with a viewing from 10 to 11 a.m. followed immediately with the funeral service in McKendree United Methodist Church, 3708 Delta Road, Airville, PA with her minister, Pastor Gary Allshouse and Reverend James B. Shuler of Pine Grove Presbyterian Church co-officiating. Interment will be in the adjoining church cemetery. Harkins Funeral Home has been entrusted with her arrangements.
Her family would appreciate memorial contributions to her church at the above address
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Nov. 26, 2019