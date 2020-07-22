Elliouse Mortorff
Airville - Elliouse (Smith) Mortorff, 87, passed away on Monday, July 20, 2020 surrounded by her family. She was the wife of George R. Mortorff, Sr. The couple would have celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary in November 2020.
Born on August 21, 1932 in Street, Maryland, she was a daughter of the late Edward and Anna (Seymour) Smith. Elliouse enjoyed fishing, crabbing, crocheting, cooking and birdwatching. She loved spending time with her family, always having them over at her house. She was loved by all.
Elliouse is survived by four sons, George Mortorff, Jr. and wife, Suemy, Dennis Mortorff and wife, Barbara, Bobby Mortorff and Fred Mortorff and wife, Claudette; two daughters, Dorothy Wright and husband, Richard and Bonnie Reeves and husband Jeff; 15 grandchildren; 27 great grandchildren; daughter-in-law, Susie Hackert and many more family. She is preceded in death by a son, Hurshal Mortorff; son-in-law, Randy Troup and three siblings, James and Truman Smith, and Laura Cifaldo.
A viewing will be held from 5-7 PM on Friday, July 24, 2020 at Olewiler & Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., 35 Gotham Place, Red Lion.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be sent to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, St. Jude Tribute Program, 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105-9959 or to York County SPCA, 3159 Susquehanna Trail, York, PA 17406. Condolences can be sent on Heffnercare.com
.