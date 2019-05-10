|
Elmer Earl Burns
North York Borough - Elmer Earl Burns, 83 of York, PA, died at his residence on May 3, 2019.
Born October 21, 1935 in Waynesboro, PA, he was the son of the late Elmer George and Hattie Burns.
He was formerly employed as a laborer for Orinoka Mills and York Peppermint Pattie Company and was a member of St. Peter's Lutheran Church in North York.
Elmer is survived by a sister Beulah Meyers of Waynesboro, PA and many nieces and nephews.
Following cremation, a memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at St. Peter's Lutheran Church, 947 North George Street, York, PA. A visitation will be held from 10:30-11:00 a.m. Wednesday at the church. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Peter's Lutheran Church, 947 North George Street, York, PA.
Arrangements by the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 E. Market St. York, PA 17403.
www.etzweilerfuneralhome.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on May 10, 2019