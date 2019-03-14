Services
Etzweiler Funeral Home
1111 East Market Street
York, PA 17403
(717) 843-0216
Elmer F. Stetler Jr.


Elmer F. Stetler, Jr.

York - Elmer F. Stetler, Jr., 90, died on Monday, March 11, 2019 at his residence.

He was the husband of the late Ann E. (Hall) Stetler.

Elmer was born in Bloomsburg, PA on September 18, 1928, son of the late Elmer F., Sr. and Cora E. (Hauck) Stetler.

Elmer worked at the former Tioga Textiles and Keystone Weaving Companies. He attended Montoursville High School and served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He was an avid hunter and fisherman.

He is survived by a son, Mark Stetler; two daughters, Julie Housseal and her husband, James and Susan Wolf and her husband, Christopher; two grandchildren, Christopher Ian Wolf and Erin Gabrielle Wolf; a sister, Clara Stetler Noldy; two nephews, Eric and Carl Noldy; three nieces, Clare Suhanich, Kim Hoffer, and Donna Williams. He was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Olivia Wolf and a brother, Robert Stetler.

Services will be private and at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the York County SPCA, 3159 N. Susquehanna Trail, York, PA 17406.

Arrangements by the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 E. Market St., York, PA 17403.

www.etzweilerfuneralhome.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Mar. 14, 2019
