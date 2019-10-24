|
Elmer L. "Lee" Lentz
Loganville - Elmer L. "Lee" Lentz, 88, of Loganville, died Tuesday Oct. 22, 2019 at Hershey Medical Center, He was the wife of Shirley A. (Ferree) Lentz, with whom he celebrated a 61st Wedding Anniversary this past April.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at the Codorus Church of the Brethren, 1129 Dunkard Valley Road, Dallastown, (Route 214, 1 mile east of Loganville) with Pastor Thomas Beck of St. Peter's Church officiating. Viewings will be held from 6:00 to 8:00 PM Tuesday and from 9:45 to 10:45 Wednesday at Codorus Church of the Brethren. Burial with military rites by the York County Veterans Honor Guard will be in Pleasant Hill Cemetery, Loganville.
Lee was born on Sept. 21, 1931 in Chester, PA, a son of Russell G. and Miriam L. (Shelley) Lentz.
He graduated from North York High School in 1949 and was a U.S. Air Force veteran of the Korean War, serving as a side gunner on a B -29 Superfortress.
He had worked at Cole Steel Co. in York for many years and from 1970 until 1990 he and his wife Shirley owned and operated Lee's Drive-In in Loganville. Following that he worked at Sears and at Brown's Orchard.
He was a member of Christ Lutheran Church in Loganville, the Austin L. Grove American Legion Post #403, the Hawks Club of York and the York Ski Club. He was also a past president of the Southern PA Restaurant Association and had served as Secretary of Loganville Borough for several years.
Lee enjoyed skiing, hunting, cutting firewood, going to the mountains.
He also leaves two sons, Steven L. Lentz and his girlfriend Connie Black of York and Jeffrey S. Lentz and his wife Sandy of Loganville; a sister Maxine "Maxi" Thumser and her husband Jim of Dallastown and a niece and her family.
The Geiple Funeral Home, Inc. 53 Main Street, Glen Rock is in charge of the arrangements and condolence may be shared at geiple.com.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2019