Services
Geiple Funeral Home
53 Main Street
Glen Rock, PA 17327
(717) 235-6822
Viewing
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Codorus Church of the Brethren
1129 Dunkard Valley Road (Route 214, 1 mile east of Loganville)
Dallastown, PA
Viewing
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019
9:45 AM - 10:45 AM
Codorus Church of the Brethren
1129 Dunkard Valley Road (Route 214, 1 mile east of Loganville)
Dallastown, PA
Funeral service
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Codorus Church of the Brethren
1129 Dunkard Valley Road (Route 214, 1 mile east of Loganville)
Dallastown, PA
Elmer L. "Lee" Lentz

Elmer L. "Lee" Lentz Obituary
Elmer L. "Lee" Lentz

Loganville - Elmer L. "Lee" Lentz, 88, died Oct. 22, 2019. He was the husband Shirley A. (Ferree) Lentz.

Funeral services will be held at 11 AM on October 30, 2019 at the Codorus Church of the Brethren, 1129 Dunkard Valley Road, Dallastown. Viewings will be held from 6 to 8 PM Tuesday and from 9:45 to 10:45 Wednesday at the church. Burial will be in Pleasant Hill Cemetery, Loganville.

Geiple Funeral Home, Inc., geiple.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Oct. 25 to Oct. 27, 2019
