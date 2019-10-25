|
|
Elmer L. "Lee" Lentz
Loganville - Elmer L. "Lee" Lentz, 88, died Oct. 22, 2019. He was the husband Shirley A. (Ferree) Lentz.
Funeral services will be held at 11 AM on October 30, 2019 at the Codorus Church of the Brethren, 1129 Dunkard Valley Road, Dallastown. Viewings will be held from 6 to 8 PM Tuesday and from 9:45 to 10:45 Wednesday at the church. Burial will be in Pleasant Hill Cemetery, Loganville.
Geiple Funeral Home, Inc., geiple.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Oct. 25 to Oct. 27, 2019