Elmer W.W. "Bo" RyanYork - Elmer W.W. (Bo) Ryan, 93 of York passed into life eternal on June 30, 2020 at Country Meadows Leaders Heights where he currently resided.He was born on July 27, 1926 in York the son of the late Elmer W. Ryan and Relda Reily Ryan of York. His wife of over 40 years Viola (Pete) Ryan preceded him in death in 1987. He is survived by his loving companion Dorothy Jean Roser of York.Bo was known for his love of cars and traveling spending many years on the road in his motorhome traveling all across the United States. He especially enjoyed staying in Arizona and Myrtle Beach in his later years. He was an entrepreneur who started several business in this and other areas of the country. He designed and built Indian Rock Campgrounds during his retirement years. Bo was a W.W.ll veteran who served in the Navy stationed at Norfolk Naval Air Station. Over the years the stories from his service there were told many times. He attended Univ. of Oklahoma where he studied Metallurgy. He was known for his quality auto body repair work and painting skills as owner of Ryan Auto Body for many years. He was a founding member of The York Garagemen Association, a past member of York Sertoma Club and a longtime member of Izaak Walton League of York. A past member of Salem UCC and Salem Lutheran Churches.He was preceded in death by his sister Rose R. Helm, Glendale, Arizona. He is survived by a daughter Donna R. Welty and her husband Steve of York, a grandson Ryan Welty and his wife Heather of York. Two great granddaughters, one great grandson of York, sister Doris Wronkoski of Glendale, Arizona and several nieces and nephews. He also leaves many cousins and cherished friends that he has shared wonderful times with over the years. He will be greatly missed by all who enjoyed the stories of his travels and the willingness to always lend a hand to anyone he could help.Funeral services are scheduled for Monday, July 6, 2020 at Mt. Rose Cemetery, York. Graveside service only with procession forming at 9:45am at the main entrance on Mt Rose Ave. Service will be at 10:00am. with the Rev. Dr. Leon C. Via III, chaplain of Country Meadows York officiating. The John W. Keffer Funeral Homes and Crematory, Inc, York are entrusted with arrangements.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Chesapeake Bay Foundation to honor Bo's love of the environment and nature.