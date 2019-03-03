|
|
Eloise A. Leicht
YORK - Eloise A. Leicht
YORK - Eloise A. (Gingerich) Leicht, 99, of York, passed away at 3:35 PM, Thursday, February 28, 2019, at Rest Haven Nursing Home in York. She was the wife of the late Wilmer F. Leicht, Jr. who died on August 7, 1986.
Mrs. Leicht was born October 15, 1919, in Mount Wolf and was the daughter of the late Marvin and Mabel (Houston) Gingerich.
She served as the bookkeeper in her family flooring business for many years. She was a member of Chapel Church in Red Lion and their Ever Faithful Sunday School class.
Mrs. Leicht is survived by her son, Marlin Leicht and his wife Harriet of York and her granddaughter, Kristal Plummer and her husband Scott of York. She was preceded in death by her sisters, and brothers.
Her funeral service will begin at 11:00 AM, Wednesday, March 6, 2019, at Chapel Church, 3050 Cape Horn Road, Red Lion. Her viewing will be from 10:00 to 11:00 AM Wednesday at the church. Officiating at the service will be her Pastor Brendan Hock. Burial will be Heiland View Cemetery adjoining the church. Arrangements have been entrusted to The Diehl Funeral Home & Cremation Center of Mount Wolf.
Those planning an expression of sympathy may wish to consider Chapel Church, 3050 Cape Horn Road, Red Lion, PA. 17356 or to Speranza Animal Rescue, 1216 Brandt Road, Mechanicsburg, PA. 17055.
To share memories of Mrs. Leicht please visit www.diehlfuneralhome.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Mar. 3, 2019