Services
Diehl Funeral Home & Cremation Center Inc
87 S Main St
Mount Wolf, PA 17347
(717) 266-3591
Viewing
Wednesday, Mar. 6, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Chapel Church
3050 Cape Horn Road
Red Lion, PA
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Mar. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Chapel Church
3050 Cape Horn Road
Red Lion, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Eloise Leicht
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eloise A. Leicht


1919 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Eloise A. Leicht Obituary
Eloise A. Leicht

YORK - Eloise A. Leicht

YORK - Eloise A. (Gingerich) Leicht, 99, of York, passed away at 3:35 PM, Thursday, February 28, 2019, at Rest Haven Nursing Home in York. She was the wife of the late Wilmer F. Leicht, Jr. who died on August 7, 1986.

Mrs. Leicht was born October 15, 1919, in Mount Wolf and was the daughter of the late Marvin and Mabel (Houston) Gingerich.

She served as the bookkeeper in her family flooring business for many years. She was a member of Chapel Church in Red Lion and their Ever Faithful Sunday School class.

Mrs. Leicht is survived by her son, Marlin Leicht and his wife Harriet of York and her granddaughter, Kristal Plummer and her husband Scott of York. She was preceded in death by her sisters, and brothers.

Her funeral service will begin at 11:00 AM, Wednesday, March 6, 2019, at Chapel Church, 3050 Cape Horn Road, Red Lion. Her viewing will be from 10:00 to 11:00 AM Wednesday at the church. Officiating at the service will be her Pastor Brendan Hock. Burial will be Heiland View Cemetery adjoining the church. Arrangements have been entrusted to The Diehl Funeral Home & Cremation Center of Mount Wolf.

Those planning an expression of sympathy may wish to consider Chapel Church, 3050 Cape Horn Road, Red Lion, PA. 17356 or to Speranza Animal Rescue, 1216 Brandt Road, Mechanicsburg, PA. 17055.

To share memories of Mrs. Leicht please visit www.diehlfuneralhome.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Mar. 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now