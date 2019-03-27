Eloise Myers



Spring Grove - Eloise Myers, age 98, passed away on March 24, 2019 at York Hospital. She was the loving wife of the late Robert S. Myers- who passed away on February 20, 2000 with whom she celebrated 57 years of marriage. She was the daughter of the late Joseph and Esther (Kessler) Myers.



Eloise was a loving mom, grandma, great grandma and sister. She was able to learn how to become such a great motherly figure at a young age, taking care of her eight younger siblings. She loved Penn State, never missed a game, and was a big fan of the Orioles. Her favorite time of the year was Spring. The flowers and colors of the season made her so happy. Eloise's faith for God was never ending and was very important to her. Her music teacher, in a one room school house, told her she had a beautiful voice and should use it. She used it by giving glory to God in her church choir, which was such a perfect way for her to use the beautiful voice she was given. Above all, she loved to camp. Eloise had wanderlust, she loved to get away and travel. Eloise and her family traveled all across the East Coast in an RV. She always made sure to have an abundance of food for her family while camping. She was amazing at baking. She taught many people how to bake and shared her recipes that will continue to live on throughout the family. What truly meant the most to her was family. She loved to be surrounded by the ones she loved and who loved her. Eloise lived a long, extraordinary life for the only thing she would have changed was having her husband with her longer.



She leaves to cherish her children, Robert (Carole) Myers, Spring Grove, Rick (Lynette) Myers, York, Theresa (John) Sprenkle, Spring Grove, and Butch (Corrinna) Myers, Spring Grove. Her grandchildren, Rob (Karen) Myers, Karen Mumma, Matthew (Sara) Sprenkle, Ashley (Jason) Motter, Danielle (Luke) Sztobryn, and Seth (Aleah) Myers. Her great grandchildren, Noah, Lauren, Hunter, Max, Bailey, Elijah, Parker and Grayson. She was preceded in death by her grandson, Jared Myers.



She was survived by her siblings, Lottie Trone, Gordon (Grace) Myers, Mae Behler, Geraldine Keener, Mervin Myers, Joyce Kessler, and Jack (Dolly) Myers. She was preceded in death by her sister, Grace Moul.



A funeral service in celebration of her life will be held on Thursday at 1:00PM at Zion Shaffers Lutheran Church, 4535 Shaffer Rd., Seven Valleys PA 17360 with Pastor Alison Bowlan officiating. She will be laid to rest following the service at Shaffer Union Cemetery. A viewing will be held on Thursday from 12:00 -1:00PM at the church. Family services are under direction of Beck Funeral Home & Cremation Service Inc. of Spring Grove.



In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to the church.



Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Mar. 27, 2019