Elouise L. Schaefer

EMIGSVILLE - Elouise "Wez" L. (Brenneman) Schaefer, 92, formerly of Mount Wolf, passed away at 9:45 a.m. Monday, December 16, 2019, at Misericordia Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, comforted by her family. She was the wife of the late Paul L. Schaefer who passed away on June 19, 2006.

Mrs. Schaefer was born November 17, 1927, in Mount Wolf and was the daughter of the late George and Jennie (Raver) Brenneman.

She was a member of the Ladies Auxiliary of Alert Fire Company in Emigsville and St. Mark Evangelical Lutheran Church in Emigsville. Elouise enjoyed gardening, cooking, crafts, time with her family and played a mean game of UNO. Her family will always remember her as a wonderful Mother, Grandmother and Great-Grandmother.

Mrs. Schaefer is survived by her three sons, Jay Schaefer, Gary Schaefer and his wife Joellen of Mount Wolf, Terry Schaefer and his wife, Cyndee of Emigsville; her one daughter, Diane Schaefer of York; her two grandsons, Robert Schaefer and his wife, Lisa of Harrisburg, Bradley Schaefer and his wife Kerry of York; one granddaughter, Katherine Nielsen, and her husband Gordon of Potomac, MD; her two great-grandsons, Lucas Nielsen and Matthew Nielsen, obht of Potomac, MD; her sister, Annabelle Seiple of York and many nieces and nephews. Mrs. Schaefer was preceded in death by five brothers and five sisters.

Her visitation will be from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. Friday, December 20, 2019 at The Diehl Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 87 South Main Street, Mount Wolf. Her service will begin at 11:00 a.m., Friday at the funeral home. Burial will be in Quickel's Cemetery in Zions View.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributins may be made in memory of Elouise to the , York Unit, 924 Colonial Ave., York, PA. 17403 or The , York Division, 610 Community Way, Lancaster, PA. 17601.

To share memories of Mrs. Schafer please visit www.diehlfuneralhome.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Dec. 17 to Dec. 18, 2019
