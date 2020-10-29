Elsie Delp
York - Elsie Delp, 91, entered into rest Tuesday evening, October 27, 2020 at SpiriTrust Lutheran The Village at Sprenkle Drive. She was the wife of the late Jesse L. Delp.
Born July 2, 1929 in Dover, Elsie was a daughter of the late Harry and Catherine (Hughes) Lemkelde.
She worked as a seamstress and was a homemaker.
Elsie was a member of First Assembly of God in York for over 30 years. She enjoyed gardening, sewing, cooking, hunting, and most especially, quilting, having made over 50 quilts.
She is survived by her son, Michael J. Delp and wife, Melody of Dover; two daughters, Diane S. Sanderson and husband, Michael and Doris M. Dahlhammer and husband, Roderick, all of Dover; four grandchildren; five great grandchildren; a brother, Lauren Lemkelde of Dover; and two sisters, Grace Laird of Wellsville and Annetta Newgard of Dillsburg. In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by six brothers and four sisters.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Elsie's funeral at 2 p.m. and the viewing from 1 to 2 p.m. on Monday, November 2, 2020 at Mount Royal Full Gospel Church, 6430 Carlisle Rd., Dover. Burial will follow in Dover Bethany Cemetery. Officiating will be Pastor Richard Shearer.
