1/1
Elsie Delp
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Elsie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Elsie Delp

York - Elsie Delp, 91, entered into rest Tuesday evening, October 27, 2020 at SpiriTrust Lutheran The Village at Sprenkle Drive. She was the wife of the late Jesse L. Delp.

Born July 2, 1929 in Dover, Elsie was a daughter of the late Harry and Catherine (Hughes) Lemkelde.

She worked as a seamstress and was a homemaker.

Elsie was a member of First Assembly of God in York for over 30 years. She enjoyed gardening, sewing, cooking, hunting, and most especially, quilting, having made over 50 quilts.

She is survived by her son, Michael J. Delp and wife, Melody of Dover; two daughters, Diane S. Sanderson and husband, Michael and Doris M. Dahlhammer and husband, Roderick, all of Dover; four grandchildren; five great grandchildren; a brother, Lauren Lemkelde of Dover; and two sisters, Grace Laird of Wellsville and Annetta Newgard of Dillsburg. In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by six brothers and four sisters.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Elsie's funeral at 2 p.m. and the viewing from 1 to 2 p.m. on Monday, November 2, 2020 at Mount Royal Full Gospel Church, 6430 Carlisle Rd., Dover. Burial will follow in Dover Bethany Cemetery. Officiating will be Pastor Richard Shearer.

Please visit www.emigfuneralhome.com to share condolences with the family.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in York Daily Record from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Emig Funeral Home
47 N Queen St
Dover, PA 17315
(717) 292-2931
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by InYork.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved