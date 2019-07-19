Services
Olewiler & Heffner Funeral Home
35 Gotham Drive
Red Lion, PA 17356
(717) 244-6991
Graveside service
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
10:30 AM
Susquehanna Memorial Gardens (funeral cortege meets at cemetery entrance at 10:15 am)
Resources
More Obituaries for Elsie Swords
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elsie G. Swords


1919 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Elsie G. Swords Obituary
Elsie G. Swords

Dallastown - Elsie G. (Hunt) Swords, 100, died on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at Rest Haven. She was the wife of the late Charles M. Swords.

A celebration of life graveside service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at Susquehanna Memorial Gardens with Certified Celebrant Debe Snyder officiating. A funeral cortege will meet at the entrance of the cemetery at 10:15 a.m. Olewiler & Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., 35 Gotham Pl., Red Lion is in charge of arrangements.

Born on May 31, 1919 in York, she was a daughter of the late Elmer E. and Annie M. (McKinsey) Hunt. Elsie enjoyed sewing and baking and most importantly, spending time with her family.

Mrs. Swords is survived by three grandchildren, Debra Ginnetti and her husband, Joseph of York, Brian L. Swords of Dover and Brett A. Swords and his wife, Samantha of Lancaster; three great grandchildren, Joseph Hill and his wife, Anna of Dallastown, Brian Swords, Jr. of Red Lion and Brianna Swords of York; four great great grandchildren; and daughter in law, Jean Swords of York. She was preceded in death by her son, Larry C. Swords; daughter, Iris L. Swords; great grandson, Scott Noel, Jr.; and 12 brothers and sisters.

Send condolences at HeffnerCare.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on July 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now