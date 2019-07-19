|
Elsie G. Swords
Dallastown - Elsie G. (Hunt) Swords, 100, died on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at Rest Haven. She was the wife of the late Charles M. Swords.
A celebration of life graveside service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at Susquehanna Memorial Gardens with Certified Celebrant Debe Snyder officiating. A funeral cortege will meet at the entrance of the cemetery at 10:15 a.m. Olewiler & Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., 35 Gotham Pl., Red Lion is in charge of arrangements.
Born on May 31, 1919 in York, she was a daughter of the late Elmer E. and Annie M. (McKinsey) Hunt. Elsie enjoyed sewing and baking and most importantly, spending time with her family.
Mrs. Swords is survived by three grandchildren, Debra Ginnetti and her husband, Joseph of York, Brian L. Swords of Dover and Brett A. Swords and his wife, Samantha of Lancaster; three great grandchildren, Joseph Hill and his wife, Anna of Dallastown, Brian Swords, Jr. of Red Lion and Brianna Swords of York; four great great grandchildren; and daughter in law, Jean Swords of York. She was preceded in death by her son, Larry C. Swords; daughter, Iris L. Swords; great grandson, Scott Noel, Jr.; and 12 brothers and sisters.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on July 19, 2019