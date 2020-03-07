|
|
Elsie I. Godfrey
GLEN ROCK - Elsie I. (Smith) Godfrey, 86, passed away Thursday, March 5, 2020 at her residence in Springfield Township. She was the wife of the late Lester T. Godfrey.
A Celebration of Life Service will be 11AM, Friday March 13, 2020 at Codorus Church of the Brethren, 1129 Dunkard Valley Rd, Dallastown. Officiating the service will be Pastor Duane Bahn. Viewings will be held from 6-8PM, Thursday and from 10-11AM, Friday at the church. Burial will be held in Pleasant Hill Cemetery. Olewiler & Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., 35 Gotham Place, Red Lion is in charge of arrangements.
Born October 19, 1933 in Red Lion, she was a daughter of the late Walter and Frances (Smith) Smith.
She was a loving and dedicated homemaker for her husband and family and also handled the bookkeeping duties for the family business.
She enjoyed passing time with a challenging jigsaw puzzle and through the years amassed a very sizeable collection of puzzles. Mrs. Godfrey also enjoyed traveling to Florida, blue grass music and embroidery.
Mrs. Godfrey is survived by three children, Joyce Rohrbaugh and husband, Allen of Stewartstown, Jeffrey Godfrey and wife, Tammie of Glen Rock and Jay Godfrey and wife, Jill of Felton; five grandchildren, Thomas Godfrey, Timothy Godfrey, Joelle Godfrey, Jayla Godfrey and Rochelle Gossman; one step-grandson, Scott Rohrbaugh; five great grandchildren, Landon Godfrey, Dylan Godfrey, Ethan Godfrey, Laney Rohrbaugh and Hadley Rohrbaugh; one sister, Ethel Bassett of Sebring, FL and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by twin girls, Judy and Jean Godfrey and half-brother, Paul Smith.
Memorial contributions may be made to , 225 N. Michigan Ave., Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601 or Lutheran Social Services Foundation, 1050 Pennsylvania Ave, York, Pa 17404.
Send Condolences at HeffnerCare.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2020