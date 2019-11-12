Services
Kuhner Associates Funeral Directors Inc.
863 South George Street
York, PA 17403
(717) 854-0053
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
1:00 PM
Elsie M. Flickinger


1925 - 2019
Elsie M. Flickinger Obituary
Elsie M. Flickinger

York - Elsie Mae Flickinger, age 93, of York, died at 9:40 PM Saturday, November 9, 2019 at York Hospital. She was the wife of the late Stewart E. "Flick" Flickinger.

Born December 22, 1925 in York, a daughter of the late Orie and Violet (Ferree) Gosnell, she grew up as a member of Trinity Evangelical United Brethren Chuch, and was currently a member of the White Rose Senior Center.

Mrs. Flickinger is survived by a son, Bruce E. Flickinger, and his wife Joan of York; three grandchildren, Nicole Kessler, and her husband Timothy, Nathan Flickinger, and his wife Rachel, and Natalie Bojko, and her husband John; and six great grandchildren, Alyssa, Kiersten, Dominick, Cameron, Mya, and Reid.

Funeral services are scheduled for 1:00 PM Thursday, November 14, 2019 at Kuhner Associates Funeral Directors, Inc., 863 South George Street, York, with Pastor Buddy Graybreal, officiating. Viewing will be 12-1:00 PM. Burial will be in Mount Rose Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the American Macular Degeneration Foundation, P.O. Box 515, Northampton, MA 01061.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2019
