|
|
Elsie M. Flickinger
York - Elsie Mae Flickinger, age 93, of York, died at 9:40 PM Saturday, November 9, 2019 at York Hospital. She was the wife of the late Stewart E. "Flick" Flickinger.
Born December 22, 1925 in York, a daughter of the late Orie and Violet (Ferree) Gosnell, she grew up as a member of Trinity Evangelical United Brethren Chuch, and was currently a member of the White Rose Senior Center.
Mrs. Flickinger is survived by a son, Bruce E. Flickinger, and his wife Joan of York; three grandchildren, Nicole Kessler, and her husband Timothy, Nathan Flickinger, and his wife Rachel, and Natalie Bojko, and her husband John; and six great grandchildren, Alyssa, Kiersten, Dominick, Cameron, Mya, and Reid.
Funeral services are scheduled for 1:00 PM Thursday, November 14, 2019 at Kuhner Associates Funeral Directors, Inc., 863 South George Street, York, with Pastor Buddy Graybreal, officiating. Viewing will be 12-1:00 PM. Burial will be in Mount Rose Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Macular Degeneration Foundation, P.O. Box 515, Northampton, MA 01061.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Nov. 11 to Nov. 14, 2019