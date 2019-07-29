|
Elsie P. Wagman
York - Elsie P. Wagman, 98, entered into rest Saturday July 27, 2019 at SpiriTrust Lutheran. She was the wife of the late Bernard E. Wagman, Sr.
A visitation will be 9-10 a.m. Wednesday at Shiloh Lutheran Church, 2201 Church Rd. The funeral service will begin at 10 a.m. at the church with Rev. Kathy Swords, and Pastor Joel Duttera officiating. Burial will be in Mt. Zion Cemetery. John W. Keffer Funeral Homes and Crematory, Inc., West York, is assisting with the arrangements.
Mrs. Wagman was born April 28, 1921 in York, a daughter of the late John and Elsie (Dellinger) Resh. She had been employed at Cole Steel, and Martin Potato Chips. She was a member of Shiloh Lutheran Church, where she served as a deacon and usher. She was a past president of VFW Etters post Ladies Auxillary. She was a life member of West York VFW, and the Viking AA.
Elsie is survived by her devoted caregivers Lena and John Hilbert; grandchildren; and nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by a son Bernard E. Wagman, Jr.
Memorial contributions may be made to Shiloh Lutheran Church 2201 Church Rd., York, PA 17408.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on July 29, 2019