|
|
Elton R. Allen
Lubbock, TX - On Thursday, August 29, 2019, Elton Ray Allen, 86, passed away at Legacy at South Plains in Lubbock, TX. He was the husband of the late Nancy Messersmith Allen, who passed away in 1995. Elton was born on July 19, 1933 in Van, TX. A military man, he served his country proudly for 30 years in the US Army at various bases around the world before retiring. He was stationed in Ft. Bragg, NC, where he was a member of the 82nd Airborne Division with whom he served two tours of duty in Vietnam. In his spare time, he enjoyed fishing and golfing.
Elton is survived by his children, Patti Allen of Weatherford, TX and Tom Allen and his wife, Brenda of Lubbock, TX; one granddaughter, Lauren Allen; and two step-grandchildren, Trevor and Terrence Adrian. He was preceded in death by his wife, parents and three sisters.
A graveside service will be held on Friday, September 6 at 10am in Stewartstown Cemetery, Stewartstown, PA and will be officiated by Rev. Melissa A. McDade. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory are recommended to Hope Lutheran Church, 5700 98th Street, Lubbock, TX 79424.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Sept. 3, 2019