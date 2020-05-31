Elva J. Steidler
York - Elva J. Steidler, 65, entered into rest on May 28, 2020. She was the loving wife of Paul L. Steidler. Born on June 19, 1954, she was the daughter of the late Helen (Morthland) and David Shetter.
In addition to her husband, Paul, Elva leaves to cherish her memory, a son, David Steidler and wife Christine; a daughter, Amanda Gladfelter; grandchildren, David, Jacob, Abigail, Michelle and Brianne; great-granddaughter, Lydia; sister, Helen Smith; and a host of family and friends.
A private graveside service will be held on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at Susquehanna Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to a charity of your choice. Gladfelter Funeral Home, Inc., is entrusted with the arrangments.
York - Elva J. Steidler, 65, entered into rest on May 28, 2020. She was the loving wife of Paul L. Steidler. Born on June 19, 1954, she was the daughter of the late Helen (Morthland) and David Shetter.
In addition to her husband, Paul, Elva leaves to cherish her memory, a son, David Steidler and wife Christine; a daughter, Amanda Gladfelter; grandchildren, David, Jacob, Abigail, Michelle and Brianne; great-granddaughter, Lydia; sister, Helen Smith; and a host of family and friends.
A private graveside service will be held on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at Susquehanna Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to a charity of your choice. Gladfelter Funeral Home, Inc., is entrusted with the arrangments.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in York Daily Record from May 31 to Jun. 1, 2020.