Etzweiler - Koller Funeral Home, Inc.
2000 West Market Street
York, PA 17404
(717) 792-9414
Elva Jean Cooley Obituary
Elva Jean Cooley

York, PA - Elva Jean Cooley, 76 of York, PA, died at UPMC Pinnacle Hanover Hospital on June 21, 2019. She was the wife of the late Ray Cooley.

Born May 16, 1943 in York, PA, she was the daughter of the late Charles Edgar and Lillie Irene (Emig) Falkenstein.

Elva Jean retired in September of 1994 as an administrative assistant from Prudential Life Insurance Company following 31 years of employment.

She was a member of the Church of the Open Door where she was a member of the Bell Choir, sang with the Joyful Hearts and loved being a greeter for the church. She was a member of the Conewago Valley A.A.R.P., Chapter #4370. Elva Jean loved to crochet and blessed many of her friends, family and church members with her afghans and baby blankets.

She is survived by her sister, Carolyn M. Markey and three nieces, Sandra M. Aulbach, Karen L. Diamond and Joyce E. Kauffman, all of York, PA

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at the Church of the Open Door, 8 Carlisle Court, York, PA with the Rev. Donald Wagner, officiating. A viewing will be held from 10:00-11:00 a.m. Wednesday at the church. Burial will be private in St. Paul's Wolf's Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Church of the Open Door, 8 Carlisle Court, York, PA 17408.

Arrangements by the Etzweiler-Koller Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 2000 W. Market St. York, PA 17404.

www.etzweilerfuneralhome.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from June 24 to June 25, 2019
