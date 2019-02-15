Services
Cocklin Funeral Home, INC.
30 North Chestnut St.
Dillsburg, PA 17019
717-432-5312
Elwood Orner
Viewing
Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Barrens United Lutheran Church
232 Kralltown Rd.
Dillsburg, PA
Service
Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Barrens United Lutheran Church
232 Kralltown Rd.
Dillsburg, PA
Wellsville - Elwood W. Orner, 81, of Wellsville passed away Tuesday, February 12, 2019, at the Holy Spirit Hospital, Camp Hill.He was born October 8, 1937, in Warrington Township, York County, the son of the late Ervin E. and Margaret (Urich) Orner.

Elwood retired as a supervisor with over 38 years of service with the Pennsylvania State Game Commission. He was a member of Barrens United Lutheran Church, Dillsburg and served his country in the U.S. Army.

Elwood is survived by his wife of 52 years, Norma Jean (Gettel) Orner; two brothers, Mearl and Ray Orner, both of Dillsburg; two sisters, Norma Jean Cook of Chambersburg, Betty Albert of Mechanicsburg; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by two sisters and one brother.

Services will be held Tuesday, February 19, 2019, at 11:00 am in the Barrens United Lutheran Church, 232 Kralltown Rd., Dillsburg. Burial will follow in the Barrens Salem Union Cemetery. A viewing will be held Tuesday from 10-11 am at the church.

Memorial contributions may be made to the , 1019 Mumma Rd., Wormleysburg, PA 17043 or the , 3551 N. Broad St., Philadelphia, PA 19140.

An online guestbook can be signed at www.cocklinfuneralhome.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Feb. 15, 2019
