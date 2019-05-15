|
Elwood R. Albright
Dover - Elwood R. Albright, 88, entered into rest at 10:30 a.m. on Sunday, May 12, 2019 at his home. He was the husband of the late Kathryn M. (Boring) Albright.
Born March 19, 1931 in Wellsville, Elwood was one of ten children to the late Roy and Ada (Hughes) Albright.
He was a U.S. Navy veteran of the Korean War. He had over 40 years of service for Yorkraft.
Elwood was a member of the Shiloh American Legion Post 791 and a life member of the Girard Club. He enjoyed playing lottery scratch off tickets and watching wildlife. He also enjoyed spending time with family and friends, especially his buddies from Yorkraft, playing cards and working outside after he retired.
Elwood is survived by four daughters, Linda E. Baker and husband, Thomas and Cynthia K. Albright, all of Dillsburg, Melanie F. Albright and companion, Troy Cox of York, and Kelly L. Becker and companion, John Moritz of Dover; five grandchildren; three great grandchildren; and six siblings.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Elwood's funeral at 11 a.m. and the viewing from 10 to 11 a.m. on Friday, May 17, 2019 at Emig Funeral Home, 47 N. Queen St., Dover. Burial will follow in Prospect Hill Cemetery where veteran's honors will be presented by York County Veterans Honor Guard. Officiating will be the Rev. Bonnie J. Whittier, pastor of Grace U.C.C. in Hanover.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Cancer Patient Help Fund, c/o York Health Foundation, 50 N. Duke St., Second Floor, York, PA 17401; or Shiloh American Legion Post 791, 1490 Poplars Rd., York, PA 17408.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on May 15, 2019