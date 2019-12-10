|
|
Emerson T. Knaper
Dallastown - Emerson T. Knaper, 97 of Dallastown, passed away peacefully at his residence on Monday, December 9. He was the beloved husband of 73 years to Ruth Clarissa Jane (Flinchbaugh ) until her passing in 2017.
Mr. Knaper was born in Dallastown on February 28, 1922 and was the son of John H. and Susie (Mellinger) Knaper.
Emerson was a 1940 graduate of Dallastown High School. He worked as a crane operator for Borg Warner for 23 years, but mainly farmed the family farm, established in 1852, along with his wife and daughters. He was an 83 year member of St. John's Blymire's United Church of Christ in Dallastown and a 75 year member of the Red Lion Masonic Lodge #649. He was also a member of the Scottish Rite in Harrisburg, the Tall Cedars of Lebanon, and the Square Club of York. Emerson was active in the local community, including York County 4H, York Fair, Rescue Fire Company and was also a York Township Commissioner for 35 years. He enjoyed camping, playing cards, vacationing with family and friends, putting puzzles together and then giving them away, and having coffee with friends.
He is survived by his two daughters, Nina Knaper Grove and her husband Les of Dallastown, and Susan Dutrey and her husband George of Woodburn, Iowa; five grandchildren, Jamie and Travis Reid, Amy Boyer, Kelly Myers and George Dutrey, III. He is also survived by 16 great grandchildren, many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Jodi Dutrey; and his sister, M. Odessa Taylor.
A funeral service to honor Emerson's life will be held at 11:00 AM on Monday, December 16 at St. John's Blymire's United Church of Christ, 1009 Blymire Rd., Dallastown, with the Rev. Lou Ann Jones officiating. A viewing will be held at the church on Monday and will begin at 9:30 AM until the start of the service. Interment will follow in St. John's Blymire's Cemetery.
The family would like to give a special thanks to Dr. Mindy Noll; caregivers, Sue Heidler and Deb Chunko; Caring Hospice Services of Lancaster and supportive friends, Grovie, Bob and Roger.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that contributions in Emerson's name be made to St. John's Blymire's United Church of Christ or to the York County 4H Endowment Fund.
The Austin H. Eberly Funeral Home, Inc., Dallastown is in charge of arrangements.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Dec. 10 to Dec. 12, 2019