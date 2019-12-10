|
Emerson T. Knaper
Dallastown - A funeral service to honor Emerson's life will be held at 11:00 AM on Monday, December 16 at St. John's Blymire's United Church of Christ, 1009 Blymire Rd., Dallastown, with the Rev. Lou Ann Jones officiating. A viewing will be held at the church on Monday and will begin at 9:30 AM until the start of the service. Interment will follow in St. John's Blymire's Cemetery.
The Austin H. Eberly Funeral Home, Inc., Dallastown is in charge of arrangements.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Dec. 10 to Dec. 15, 2019