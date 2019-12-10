Services
Austin Eberly Funeral Home
104 W Main St
Dallastown, PA 17313
(717) 244-5704
Emerson T. Knaper

Emerson T. Knaper Obituary
Emerson T. Knaper

Dallastown - A funeral service to honor Emerson's life will be held at 11:00 AM on Monday, December 16 at St. John's Blymire's United Church of Christ, 1009 Blymire Rd., Dallastown, with the Rev. Lou Ann Jones officiating. A viewing will be held at the church on Monday and will begin at 9:30 AM until the start of the service. Interment will follow in St. John's Blymire's Cemetery.

The Austin H. Eberly Funeral Home, Inc., Dallastown is in charge of arrangements.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Dec. 10 to Dec. 15, 2019
