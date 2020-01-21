|
|
Emilie C. Wilkes
West Manchester Twp - Emilie C. Wilkes, 98, died peacefully at her home at Country Meadows, Trolley Road, York on Sunday, January 19, 2020. She was the wife of the late George J. Wilkes, Sr.
Born February 19, 1921 in Hazelton, PA she was the daughter of Samuel Bowman and Bertha (Gebhardt) Creveling. She was a graduate of Carlisle High School and a 1942 graduate of West Chester State Teachers College with a B.S. in Music Education. Emilie and George lived in York, PA, Ocracoke, NC, where they owned and operated the Island Inn, and Dublin, GA. In 2000 she moved to Washington NC and back to York in December 2018. She was the Choir Director at Ocracoke United Methodist Church from 1966-1989. She was a charter member of the York Symphony Chorus and a dedicated volunteer and client of the Blind Center in Washington, NC.
Emilie is survived by her children Donna W. Burrus, George J. Wilkes, Jr., Warren C. Wilkes and Betsy W. Buckingham, 10 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild. Private services will be held in Ocracoke. Kuhner Associates Funeral Directors, Inc., 863 South George Street, York, is in charge of arrangements.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Blind Center, PO Box 491, Washington, NC 27889 or the Ocracoke United Methodist Church, PO Box 278, Ocracoke NC 27960.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Jan. 21 to Jan. 22, 2020