Emilie F. Anderson
York - Emilie Frederica Aschbach Anderson, 108, of York died April 23, 2019.
Emilie was born January 27, 1911in Allentown, PA, the daughter of the late Adolph T. Aschbach and Bessie I. Dreifoos.
Emilie was the last of the Aschbach family whose grandfather founded the G.C. Aschbach Music House in Allentown.
Emilie graduated with honor from both Allentown High School in 1927 and then received her bachelor's degree from Cedar Crest College in 1931. After graduation, she taught the elementary grades in the Allentown Public School system for 6 years until she married J. Hilbert Anderson (Andy) in 1937. Emilie and Andy moved to Easton, PA while Andy became head of Research at the Ingersoll Rand Co. in Phillipsburg, NJ. The Andersons moved to York, PA in 1952 when Andy became Chief Engineer for the York Corporation. Emilie became active in many activities with her husband until his death in 2004. They maintained a healthy life style with daily early morning walks of a couple miles with good neighbor friends.
Emilie was a member of Luther Memorial Lutheran Church for 67 years, the Cedar Crest College Alumnae Association, the Woman's Club of York, the former Auxiliary of the Pennsylvania Society of Professional Engineers, York Hospital Auxiliary, and many bridge and luncheon clubs. She was very happy to be able to attend her 75th college class reunion in 2006.
Emilie is survived by two children, daughter, Gretchen E. Anderson of Pasadena, CA and son, James H. Anderson, Jr. and his wife, Lois of York, PA; and 3 grandchildren, Ionnis Gatsiounis of Austin, TX, Dimitrios Gatsiounis and his wife, Wendy of Los Angeles, CA, and James H. Anderson III and his wife, Abbey of York, PA. Emilie has 6 great grandchildren, Lucinda Gatsiounis, Lucian Gatsiounis, Lucas Gatsiounis, James Anderson IV, Wills Anderson, and Emilie Anderson born April 23, 2018.
A memorial service will be held at Luther Memorial Lutheran Church, 1907 Hollywood Dr., York, PA 17403 on Saturday, May 11, 2019. Family visitation will be at 10:00 AM, service at 11:00 AM followed by a luncheon served at the church. Pastor Laura Haupt, her pastor, will be officiating.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Luther Memorial Lutheran Church.
Arrangements by the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 E. Market St., York, PA 17403.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on May 5, 2019