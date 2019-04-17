|
|
Emilie Smith
York - Emilie Smith, age 76, passed away on April 1, 2019 at the Margaret E. Moul Home. Emilie was an incredible woman who lived her life to the fullest. She refused to let her Cerebral Palsy limit her.
Emilie was born on May 3, 1942 to the late Preston and Margaret Smith. She was preceded in death by her brother David. She is survived by her sister-in-law, Doris; her niece, Lisa and her family; her nephew Lyle and his family, as well as a number of cousins and numerous treasured friends. She was also preceded in death by her best friend, Rita, who was an advocate for Emilie's independence since childhood.
Emilie loved reading books, shopping, traveling, being outdoors as much as possible, and spending time with her many dear friends. She also loved learning everything she could. She attended ACES (Augmentative Communication and Empowerment Supports) at Temple University where she became so proficient in the use of her communication device that she was asked to teach others. She mentored young people with disabilities. She also enjoyed reading stories to children using her communication device.
Emilie assisted the staff of the Margaret E. Moul Home with orientation of new staff members, helping them understand the residents' point of view. She was also a hospice volunteer and was a comfort to many of her fellow residents who passed before.
Her greatest passion was writing, which she did with the help of her communication device. She journaled every day and spent a lot of time corresponding with people via email. She spent the last 30 years writing a book about her life assisted by her friend, Mel Eyster. Emilie was loved and respected by all who met her. Her spirit and drive were contagious. Her compassion for others was uplifting. The way she lived her life was inspiring.
A Memorial Service will be held on Tuesday April 23 at 2:00 PM at the Margaret E. Moul Home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Margaret Moul Home of York.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Apr. 17, 2019