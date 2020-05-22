|
Emma A. Ramble
York Haven - Emma A. Ramble, age 91, of York Haven, died at 1:05 AM on Friday, May 22, 2020 at her residence. She was the wife of the late John C. Ramble.
Born April 10, 1929, in Luzerne County, she was a daughter of the late Harold and Myrtle (Rhineheart) Anthony. She was a member of the Liberty Club and loved word find books and scratch off tickets.
Mrs. Ramble is survived by two daughters, Judith E. Berry and Cynthia A. King, both of York Haven; a son, John A. Ramble of York Haven; two granddaughters, Amy Berry and Kaitlin King; a brother, Elmer Anthony; three sisters, Florence Myers, Ruth Hopple and Barbara Brown; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was also preceded in death by two sons-in-law, Theodore Berry and Allan King; four brothers, Harold Anthony, John Anthony, Clyde Anthony, and Stanley Anthony; and three sisters; Cora McKenna, Sylvia Anthony, and Mary Peterson.
Funeral services will be private. William E. Little Funeral Homes, Inc., 60 South Main Street, Manchester, is in charge of arrangements. Burial will be in Mount Rose Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice and Community Care, 224 St. Charles Way, Suite 250, York, PA 17402.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from May 22 to May 24, 2020