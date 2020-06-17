Emma Jane (Snelbaker) Sanders Sanger
Manchester - Emma Jane (Snelbaker) Sanders Sanger, 90, of Manchester, passed away at 11:20 PM, Monday, June 15, 2020, Manor Care South in York. She was the wife of the late Carl L. Sanders and the late Elmer Sanger.
Emma Jane was born March 1, 1930, in Manchester and was the daughter of the late Luther and Mary (Biller) Snelbaker.
She was employed by the New York Wire Cloth in Mount Wolf, Excello in York and The Record Club of America in Manchester. She was a member of the Susquehanna Fire Company Ladies Auxiliary of York Haven and the Ambassador Bible Chapel in Manchester.
Emma Jane is survived by her daughters, Kathy "Susie" Grothey and her husband James of Seven Valleys and Kim Sabold of Manchester; her sons, Frederick Sanders and his wife Jessie of York Haven, Randy Sanders and his wife Connie of York and Mark Sanders and his wife Pam of York Haven; 5 step-children; 10 grandchildren; numerous great grandchildren and great great grandchildren; numerous step-grandchildren; her sisters, Mae Zeigler of Manchester, Mary Ellen Stump of York, Judy Ewell of York, Shirley Crone of Dover, Betty Emminger of York and Patti Renfrew of East Berlin; her brothers, Clarence Snelbaker of York, Robert Snelbaker of Manchester, Jay Snelbaker of Manchester, Larry Snelbaker of York and Wayne Snelbaker of Dover. Emma Jane was preceded in death by her son-in-law, Paul Sabold; two infant brothers, Jimmy and Ray and Harold Snelbaker and her sisters, Gerti O'Dell and Viola Kerrigan.
Her funeral service will begin at 10:00 AM, Saturday, June 20, 2020, at The Diehl Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 87 South Main Street, Mount Wolf. Viewing will be from 9:00 AM to 10:00 AM Saturday at the funeral home. For those unable to attend the service in person you may wish to join Emma Jane's service by webcast at www.yourstreamlive.com/events/1541935 Burial will be in Manchester Union Cemetery. Officiating at her service will be Reverend Otto Mazzoni.
Those planning an expression of sympathy may wish to consider the Alzheimer's Association, 706 Rothsville Rd, #8504, Lititz, PA 17543 or Susquehanna Fire Company Ladies Auxilary, 100 South Front Street, York Haven, PA 17370
To share memories of Emma Jane please visit www.diehlfuneralhome.com
Published in York Daily Record from Jun. 17 to Jun. 19, 2020.