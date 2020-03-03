|
Emma Lizzie Fauth Hutcheson
Emma Lizzie Fauth Hutcheson, age 98 passed away on Feb. 18, 2020 in Cheboygan, Michigan after a lengthy illness.
She was the wife of the late James Hutcheson, mother of Jerry (Gloria) Hutcheson, Judith (Dennis) Keesey, Joyanne Stahl and James (Sherry) Hutcheson.
She lived in York County most of her life before moving to Florida. She was an active member of Emanuel Lutheran Church in Freysville.
She is survived by many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
She will be missed by all.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2020