Emma May Stoner
1930 - 2020
Emma May Stoner

Newberry Twp. - Emma May "Sis" Stoner, age 90, of Newberry Township, Etters, died at 4:31 AM Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at ManorCare Health Services-North. She was the wife of the late Charles Stoner.

Born January 20, 1930, in Newberrytown, a daughter of the late Rankin S. and Margie M. (Fink) Gross, she was a homemaker, and had worked at The Maple Press Company for 14 years. She was a member of Paddletown Saint Paul's United Methodist Church, and Newberrytown Fire Company Ladies Auxiliary.

Mrs. Stoner is survived by a daughter, Karen S. Leaman, and her husband Claude, of Etters. She was also preceded in death by a brother, Paul Gross; and two sisters Doris Fogle and Margaret Killick.

Funeral services will be private. Burial will be in Paddletown Cemetery, Newberrytown. William E. Little Funeral Homes, Inc., 60 South Main Street, Manchester, is in charge of arrangements. A public memorial service will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Paddletown Saint Paul Unite Methodist Church, 355 Church Road, Etters, PA 17319, or to ManorCare Health Services-North, 1770 Barley Road, York, PA 17404.

Published in York Daily Record from Jul. 22 to Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
William E. Little Funeral Homes
60 South Main Street
Manchester, PA 17345
(717) 266-1451
